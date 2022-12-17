F: Oliver Doyle, senior, Webster Groves

Player of the year in Class 3 by Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association, an all-Central Region selection and an all-Suburban Conference Yellow first-team pick. Led Statesmen (21-3-3) to state championship with 14 goals and eight assists. Had go-ahead penalty kick in the state final and a key PK in the shootout as Webster Groves outlasted Kansas City East 3-2.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Wilhelm
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today