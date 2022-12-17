 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
F: Oliver Doyle, senior, Webster Groves

Player of the year in Class 3 by Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association, an all-Central Region selection and an all-Suburban Conference Yellow first-team pick. Led Statesmen (21-3-3) to state championship with 14 goals and eight assists. Had go-ahead penalty kick in the state final and a key PK in the shootout as Webster Groves outlasted Kansas City East 3-2.

