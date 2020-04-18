F: Sam Fink, Edwardsville

Graduation year: 2011
A senior forward for the Tigers in 2010, Fink scored 23 goals and added five assists to help the Edwardsville to a 20-5 record and a third-place finish in the state in Class 3A. Fink was an All-Metro selection in his final season at Edwardsville and finished with 43 goals and 11 career assists. Fink played at Wake Forest before signing with Saint Louis FC of the USL in 2015. STLFC's current captain, he scored seven goals in 2019.
