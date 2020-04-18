F: Sheriden Smith, Webster Groves


  
Sheriden Smith • Webster Groves soccer

Sheriden Smith, Webster Groves soccer

Graduation year: 2016

A prolific striker and the 2015 player of the year, Smith paved the way as the Statesmen grabbed the Class 3 state title. Smith scored a team-high 22 goals and had 13 assists for Webster, which went 25-5-2 and won the first of its back-to-back titles. He scored 66 career goals and added 28 assists. Smith went on to play Division I soccer at Northern Illinois University.





