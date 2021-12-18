F: Stephen Saladin, senior, SLUH

Co-offensive player of the year in Class 4 by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association, United Soccer Coaches All-American and first-team all-Metro Catholic Conference honoree after racking up 29 goals and 16 assists. Powered Junior Billikens to 23-2-1 record, with their only losses coming to Chaminade and John Burroughs. Had two hat tricks, including one against Class 3 state champion Fort Zumwalt South, and six two-goal games. Had at least one goal in 19 of 26 games.