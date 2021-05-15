 Skip to main content
F: Thomas Redmond, senior, De Smet
Selected to United Soccer Coaches All-Central Region team and a first team all-Metro Catholic Conference pick. Leading scorer for Spartans with 23 points on nine goals and five assists during a 9-2 season that was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Redmond had two three-goal games, highlighted by a three-goal, one-assist showing in a 5-1 victory against Marquette in a district final. Also had three assists in victory against Eureka. Scored lone goal in De Smet’s loss to St. Dominic in a Class 4 quarterfinal that was decided by penalty kicks. Redmond is not planning to play college soccer.

