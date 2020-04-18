F: Tommy Barlow, Chaminade

Graduation year: 2014
A current MLS player for the New York Red Bulls and a Wisconsin alum, Barlow scored 58 goals and added 28 assists between his freshman and junior seasons with the Red Devils, which spanned the 2010 season to 2012. Barlow was an All-Metro selection and Missouri Gatorade player of the year following his junior season in which he scored 27 goals and added 17 assists as the Red Devils went 25-3-2 and took second in Class 3. Barlow played club soccer his senior season.
