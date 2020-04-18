F: Tommy Barlow, Chaminade
0 comments

F: Tommy Barlow, Chaminade

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months

Graduation year: 2014

A current MLS player for the New York Red Bulls and a Wisconsin alum, Barlow scored 58 goals and added 28 assists between his freshman and junior seasons with the Red Devils, which spanned the 2010 season to 2012. Barlow was an All-Metro selection and Missouri Gatorade player of the year following his junior season in which he scored 27 goals and added 17 assists as the Red Devils went 25-3-2 and took second in Class 3. Barlow played club soccer his senior season.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports