 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

G: Alex Drexler, junior, Northwest Cedar Hill

  • 0

Drexler had 10 shutouts and 176 saves in nearly 2,000 minutes in goal. Recognized on all-Central Region team, goalkeeper of the year on the Class 4 all-state team and a first-team selection on the all-Suburban Conference Red Pool team.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News