 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

G: Jude Watkins-Wedel, senior, Whitfield

  • 0

The athletic Watkins-Wedel was dazzling in between the posts, recording nine shutouts, 122 saves and a .77 goals-against average in 1,655 minutes.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News