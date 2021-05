Signed with Truman State. Helped Vikings win their first district title since 2017 by posting a 16-3 record and .88 goals against average in 1,544 minutes with five solo shutouts and six shared shutouts. Allowed 17 goals, made 132 saves. Howell’s primary starter for two seasons, Olwig posted a 38-7-1 record in three years with 37 goals allowed.