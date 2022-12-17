G: Luca Zarky, senior, Webster Groves

Goalkeeper of the year in Class 3 in voting by Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association. Helped Statesmen to state championship by allowing just 10 goals in more than 1,700 minutes, finishing with a .47 goals-against average. Zarky saved a penalty kick and then scored one as Webster Groves defeated Summit 1-0 in the District 2 title game. Registered 10 shutouts, nine solo.