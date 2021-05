Tied for an area high with 20 victories and led area with 14 shutouts, including 10 solo, as he backstopped Bulldogs to second Class 3 state title in three seasons. Dillon posted a 20-4 record, allowed 22 goals and made 130 saves as a senior, earning Class 3 first team all-state accolades. Dillon’s record in three seasons is 58-14 with 27 solo shutouts and eight shared shutouts.