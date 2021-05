Signed with Bradley. Goalkeeper of the year both in Class 4 by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association and the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division I team. Tied for the area lead with 10 solo shutouts and posted a 20-2 record with 11 goals allowed, 88 saves and a .51 goals against average. Helped St. Dominic finish 23-2 and as the Class 4 state runner-up, the program’s best finish since 2015.