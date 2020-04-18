GK: Tomas Gomez, Webster Groves
0 comments

GK: Tomas Gomez, Webster Groves

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Tomas Gomez, sr., Webster Groves

Tomas Gomez, Webster Groves soccer

Graduation year: 2011

Gomez made 293 saves and earned 29 wins in four seasons between the pipes for the Statesmen. Gomez had 24 wins in his final two seasons as Webster Groves' primary starter and was an All-Metro selection during the 2010 season as a senior. Gomez went on to play at Georgetown and has become a fixture in the United Soccer League with FC St. Louis and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports