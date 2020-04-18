GK: Tomas Gomez, Webster Groves

Graduation year: 2011
Gomez made 293 saves and earned 29 wins in four seasons between the pipes for the Statesmen. Gomez had 24 wins in his final two seasons as Webster Groves' primary starter and was an All-Metro selection during the 2010 season as a senior. Gomez went on to play at Georgetown and has become a fixture in the United Soccer League with FC St. Louis and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.
