Subscribe for 99¢
Drew Findley, Summit

Drew Findley, Summit soccer
Dominic Haggard, Summit

Dominic Haggard, Summit soccer

The junior duo combined for over 2,200 minutes between the pipes for the Falcons. Findley went 15-0-1 with a .79 goals against average and six shutouts while Haggard had a 14-0 record with a .63 goals against average and 10 shutouts.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.