M: Aiden Welch, senior, Althoff

Joined All-Metro player of the year Jake Pollock to create an overwhelming midfield. Welch finished with 11 goals and 21 assists, the latter of which tied Pollock for the team high.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Wilhelm
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today