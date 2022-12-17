M: Bobby Pauly, senior, Orchard Farm

SIU Edwardsville signee overcame a broken leg last spring and a groin injury during the season to help the Eagles (21-6) place second in Class 2 state tournament. Led team in scoring with 11 goals and five assists. Earned first-team all-state honors from Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association and made all-Central Region team. Also a first-team all-Gateway Athletic Conference North pick.
David Wilhelm
