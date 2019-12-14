One of the top offensive threats in the area, the senior amassed 25 goals and accounted for 21 assists to help the Lions win 19 games.
Most popular
-
Hercules comes up with giant effort to lift CBC over rival SLUH
-
Hard-nosed Francis Howell Central outlasts Parkway Central in battle of unbeatens
-
Tebbe's long-range bombs help O'Fallon push past Ladue
-
All-Metro girls volleyball player of the year: Gall's humility, consistency allow her to shine for Althoff
-
Spain named new coach at Cardinal Ritter, Wallace tabbed AD