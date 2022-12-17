 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
M: Brayden Zyung, senior, Civic Memorial

Zyung fed Bryce Davis for many of Davis’ 61 goals. Zyung finished with 33 assists to lead all area teams for a Class 2A sectional finalist.

