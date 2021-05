Signed with Bellarmine University. A first team All-Metro Catholic Conference player as a senior and junior, the holding midfielder had five assists to help Spartans to a 9-2 season that ended with a penalty-kicks loss to St. Dominic in the Class 4 state quarterfinals. Earned first team Class 4 all-state honors from the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association. A first team All-Metro pick in 2019 after helping De Smet to Class 4 title that season.