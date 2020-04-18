M: Brian Hail, De Smet
All-Metro fall athletes of the year

DeSmet's Brian Hail is the 2011 Post-Dispatch All-Metro soccer player of the year. (Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com)

Graduation year: 2013

The 2011 All-Metro player of the year as a junior, Hail helped the Spartans to the Class 3 state title and a 25-4-1 record in his final season. Hail, who played defense his freshman and sophomore seasons, moved into the midfield and tallied five goals and 11 assists during the title run. He had seven goals and 13 assists in his career. Hail went on to play soccer at Wisconsin.

