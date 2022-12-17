 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
M: Brody Bugger, senior, Althoff

Had 18 goals and 12 assists to help Crusaders finish second in Class 1A state tournament. Earned first-team all-state honors in Illinois and was first-team all-South Seven Conference. Had 45 goals and 34 assists in three varsity seasons.

