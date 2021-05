An all-Metro Catholic Conference first-team selection and a second team Class 4 all-state pick by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association. The engine who made the Spartans go during a 9-2 season, Wilhelm provided 13 points with three goals and seven assists. He had the lone goal in a 1-0 victory against St. Dominic in the regular season and also had the game-winner in 2-0 district semifinal victory against CBC.