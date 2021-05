An Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state selection after scoring nine goals and eight assists during Granite City’s 6-6-1 spring season. A four-year starter. Scored game-winning goal in 3-2 victory against Triad, which lost only twice. Also served as kicker and punter for Granite City’s football team during a four-game spring season, which was coterminous with the spring soccer campaign. Played golf in the fall.