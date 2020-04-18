M/D: Xhovani Dokaj, CBC

Graduation year: 2013
The 2012 player of the year as a senior, Dokaj spent time in between the midfield and on defense for the Cadets. He scored a goal and added three assists for CBC, which won the 2012 Class 3 state title. The Cadets only allowed 16 goals and went 25-5-1. Dokaj also won a state title at Whifield as a freshman. He played college soccer at Quincy University and Lindenwood University.
