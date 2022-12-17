M: Giovanni Gabriele, senior, Chaminade

The Red Devils (19-8-1) were 4-6-1 through their first 11 games, then went 15-2 the rest of the way as Gabriele scored 16 goals during that stretch to finish with 21 goals and five assists. Named to all-Central Region first team, Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state first team and all-Metro Catholic Conference first team. Helped Chaminade win Class 4 District 3 title.
David Wilhelm
