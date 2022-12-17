 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

M: Grant Locker, junior, SLUH

  • 0
Grant Locker, SLUH

Grant Locker, SLUH soccer

Was the most reliable attacker for the Junior Billikens with 20 goals and seven assists. Had at least one goal or one assist in 16 of SLUH’s 25 games as team finished 20-5 and reached Class 4 District 3 final. Was named a first-team pick to the all-Central Region team, the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state team and the all-Metro Catholic Conference team.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News