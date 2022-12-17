M: Grant Locker, junior, SLUH

Was the most reliable attacker for the Junior Billikens with 20 goals and seven assists. Had at least one goal or one assist in 16 of SLUH’s 25 games as team finished 20-5 and reached Class 4 District 3 final. Was named a first-team pick to the all-Central Region team, the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state team and the all-Metro Catholic Conference team.
David Wilhelm
