M: Hayden Fischer, senior, MICDS
Named Class 2 player of the year by Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association. Attacking midfielder helped lead Rams to their first state championship, including a 12-game win streak to finish a 13-3 season. Fischer had team-leading 25 points on eight goals and nine assists. He scored game-winning goal in second overtime period of Class 2 District 3 championship against Westminster. Will attend Belmont University and attempt to walk on to the NCAA Division I program’s team.

