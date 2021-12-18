M: Jake Ellis, senior, Triad

Led Knights to 25-1-1 record and second place in Class 2A state tournament. Illinois Soccer Coaches Association all-state selection had 25 goals and 11 assists. Lethal on head balls, four-year varsity player finished with 52 goals and 26 assists in his career. Triad was 79-13-9 in Ellis’ four seasons on the varsity level, including 37-3 in the Mississippi Valley Conference.