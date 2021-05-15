M: Jake Karolczak, senior, St. Dominic

Signed with SIU Edwardsville. One of three area players named a United Soccer Coaches All-American and also Class 4 player of the year by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association. Karolczak was the AAA conference newcomer of the year after scoring 21 goals and 11 providing assists in his lone season with the Crusaders, who he helped lead to a 23-2 record and Class 4 runner-up finish in the state tournament. Karolczak had five multi-goal games, including a pair of hat tricks.