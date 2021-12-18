M: Jake Pollock, junior, Althoff

Pollock dominated the middle of the field, gathering 21 goals and 19 assists as the Crusaders finished 24-5-2 and placed second in the Class 1A state tournament. Illinois Soccer Coaches Association all-state player had a hat trick in Althoff’s 4-1 victory over Bloomington Central Catholic in the state semifinals, then scored its only goal in the title-game loss to Wheaton Academy. Had a goal or an assist in 20 games.