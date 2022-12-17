 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

M: Jake Stewart, senior, Triad

  • 0
Jake Stewart, Triad

Jake Stewart, Triad soccer

Finished with 15 goals and 17 assists as Knights (20-4) advanced to the Class 2A super-sectional in Illinois, falling to eventual state runner-up Chatham Glenwood. Named to Illinois Soccer Coaches Association all-state first team and was a first-team pick on all-Mississippi Valley Conference team. His 6-foot-4 frame made him difficult to mark in the air. Had 35 goals and 42 assists in his career.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News