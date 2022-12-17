M: Jake Stewart, senior, Triad

Finished with 15 goals and 17 assists as Knights (20-4) advanced to the Class 2A super-sectional in Illinois, falling to eventual state runner-up Chatham Glenwood. Named to Illinois Soccer Coaches Association all-state first team and was a first-team pick on all-Mississippi Valley Conference team. His 6-foot-4 frame made him difficult to mark in the air. Had 35 goals and 42 assists in his career.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Wilhelm
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today