M: Jake Stewart, senior, Triad

Finished with 15 goals and 17 assists as Knights (20-4) advanced to the Class 2A super-sectional in Illinois, falling to eventual state runner-up Chatham Glenwood. Named to Illinois Soccer Coaches Association all-state first team and was a first-team pick on all-Mississippi Valley Conference team. His 6-foot-4 frame made him difficult to mark in the air. Had 35 goals and 42 assists in his career.