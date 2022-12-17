 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
M: Johnny Schlattman, senior, Chaminade

Scored the game-winning goal against SLUH in the Class 4 District 3 final. Schlattman finished with four goals and tied for the team lead with nine assists. First-team all-stater.

