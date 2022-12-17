 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
M: Jonas Oesterlei, senior, Webster Groves

The hard-working Osterlei was the mainstay of the Statesmen’s midfield and finished season with five goals and 14 assists. He had a goal and a penalty kick in a shootout victory over Kansas City East in the Class 3 state championship game. First-team all-stater.

