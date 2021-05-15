 Skip to main content
M: Karson Bridges, senior, Columbia
Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-sectional pick scored 16 goals and provided 11 assists to help Eagles post 10-1 record in their shortened spring schedule. A first team All-Cahokia Conference selection.

