M: Luke Giesing, junior, Lindbergh

Giesing helped the Flyers to a bounce-back season by contributing seven goals and 13 assists. Lindbergh finished 16-8 after going 6-13-3 in 2021. Flyers reached Class 4 state quarterfinals before losing to CBC. First-team all-state and all-Suburban Conference Yellow Pool honoree.

