Signed with Maryville. The Suburban Conference’s Yellow Pool player of the year and a United Soccer Coaches All-Central Region honoree. Helped Falcons bounce back from 3-5 start for a 10-6 record and appearance in a Class 3 quarterfinal before falling to Fort Zumwalt South. Crew scored 14 goals, of which seven were game winners — ranking him among area leaders in that category. He had three goals in a Class 3 sectional win against Fort Zumwalt East and scored twice in four other games.