Farley had 11 goals and a team-best 14 assists as the Bombers finished third in the Class 4 state tournament. Farley had the game-winning assist as John Burroughs shocked St. Louis University High 1-0 in a district final. He also converted a key goal in the Bombers’ 2-0 win over Liberty in the state quarterfinals. Made Class 4 all-state first team.