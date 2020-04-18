M: Richie Hoffman, SLUH

Graduation year: 2011
The midfielder was named player of the year in 2010, his final season with the Jr. Billikens. He helped lead SLUH to a 24-6-1 finish that year and finished with 17 goals and 33 assists in four seasons. He had three goals and 17 assists as a senior. Following graduation, Hoffman went on to Loyola-Chicago for a season before finishing his collegiate career at the University of Missouri St. Louis.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.