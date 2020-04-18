M: Richie Hoffman, SLUH
Graduation year: 2011

The midfielder was named player of the year in 2010, his final season with the Jr. Billikens. He helped lead SLUH to a 24-6-1 finish that year and finished with 17 goals and 33 assists in four seasons. He had three goals and 17 assists as a senior. Following graduation, Hoffman went on to Loyola-Chicago for a season before finishing his collegiate career at the University of Missouri St. Louis.

