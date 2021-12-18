M: Ryan Harvatin, senior, Fort Zumwalt South

A United Soccer Coaches All-American selection. Harvatin was the Bulldogs’ glue in the middle of the pitch, finishing with 20 goals and 17 assists. Class 3 player of the year in Missouri, according to the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association, and co-player of the year in the GAC Central. Scored a goal in state semifinal against Van Horn, then had another in title match against Ladue as Zumwalt South (25-3) won its second successive state title and third in four years.