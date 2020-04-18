Player of the decade: Billy Hency, Summit

Graduation year: 2018
The Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year in 2016, Hency helped the Falcons win their first state title that same season. A two-time All-Metro first-team selection, the ultra-talented midfielder set school records for career goals (81) and assists (55). Hency was named a high school All-American and the 2016 Gatorade Missouri boys soccer player of the year. He started all 19 games last season as Loyola-Chicago won the Missouri Valley Conference title and earned its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016.
