All-decade boys swimming and diving spotlight: Vianney's Alexander set area's standard in the pool
From the All-Decade boys swimming and diving series
MSHSAA Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships

Nick Alexander of Vianney swims the 100 yard backstroke, setting a state record by beating his Nov. 6 preliminary round state record time, during the MSHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo., on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Michael R. Gulledge

By all accounts, Nick Alexander is just as awesome outside the pool as he is inside it.

“The one thing that made Nick really special was everybody liked him. The competition, the other coaches, I never heard anybody say anything about him other than what a good guy he was and what an amazing swimmer he was,” said Bill Alexander, Nick’s uncle and his coach at Vianney. “He was just one of those people I think that people rooted for. I’ve had officials that I didn’t even know come up to me at state and say, ‘Hey, I just wanted to let you know that this kid really conducts himself the way an athlete should.’ As a high school athlete, a 16-, 17-year-old kid, he really had the respect of all the people around the sport.”

But, make no mistake, Nick was really awesome inside the pool, too.

The 2016 Vianney graduate won more state championships than any other individual in the St. Louis area during the past decade. When Alexander won the 100-yard backstroke as a sophomore, he was just getting started. He went on to win both the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley state titles in both his junior and senior seasons.

And he did so in record-breaking fashion, setting the state mark in the IM and as a junior and then re-breaking that mark in addition to breaking the backstroke record as a senior.

The St. Louis area had many outstanding boys swimmers on both sides of the river over the past decade, but Nick Alexander stood just a little taller than the rest and is the Post-Dispatch boys swimmer of the decade.

“There’s a couple people every year that kind of set the bar high,” Nick said. “I remember looking up to (all-decade first-team swimmers) Andrew Sansoucie (of Timberland) and Nick Orf (of Parkway Central). They set the bar high for me. And I set the bar high for guys like (all-decade first-team swimmer) Jack Wever (of Kirkwood). It’s just a continuous cycle.”

Nick's backstroke record of 48.99 seconds was eclipsed this past fall by just one-hundredth of a second by Oak Park’s Robbie Hill. But, the IM record of 1:47.55 will still be intact on its five-year anniversary at next season's state meet.

“If you look at the last three times he swam the IM at state, he broke the state record three times in a row,” Bill said. “Some kid like that Daniel Worth from Kansas City could step up, so I could be wrong, but the reality is that IM record has got the possibility of sitting there for a few years.”

When Nick finished second by just .35 seconds in the IM final his sophomore season, it marked the last time he tasted any kind of defeat on the high school level.

His overall high school record was 139-11, and he won the final 76 races of his high school career after that close setback in the 2013 IM final.

“Most of those losses were matchups that he chose, like for example, when we swam against Summit, he swam against Sam Stapleton in the 100, or when we swam SLUH, he wanted to swim against Luke Sloan in the fly,” Bill said. “Whenever we swam dual meets, he always wanted to be in the event against the top swimmer on the other team. We probably could have gone through high school and only lost three or four races if we kept him in his strength, but that wasn’t the way he was.”

MSHSAA Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships

Nick Alexander of Vianney receives his first place medal from his uncle and Vianney coach, Bill Alexander, for the 100 yard backstroke during the MSHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo., on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Nick's long winning streak almost came to an end after his junior season. Having already accomplished quite a bit of success at the high school level, Nick was contemplating forgoing his last year of high school swimming and sticking with just club swimming.

Instead, he decided to do both.

“I was going from an hour-and-a-half high school practice straight to an hour-and-a-half, two-hour club practice,” Nick said. “It’s things like that make what I did a little bit easier and a little bit more possible. It sounds like a lot, and that’s because it is, but there’s definitely guys who are talented enough to do it and there’s, for sure, guys who will work hard enough to do it.”

It’s a decision Nick was glad he made after discussing it with his uncle and coach.

“That was one of the best decisions I made,” Nick said. “Looking back on it, I probably shouldn’t have been so hesitant to come back to high school. When you put things in perspective, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience to be able to do what I did and I’m grateful for him to talk me into it.”

When Nick decided to come back and swim for Vianney his final season, Bill could see the impact it had on the area high school swimming community.

“In sports like swimming, you don’t get a lot of high-profile kids, not like sports like football and basketball. But, I think for those last couple years, he kind of gave the sport a face. Everybody within the swimming community knew him,” Bill said. “He became very much a proponent of high school swimming. You would see kids would focus on their club teams and avoid high school sports. When Nick went back his senior year, he really went back with the intention of saying, ‘If I can swim high school, anybody can swim high school. It’s not going to hurt your scholarship chances.’ ”

Indeed, it didn’t hurt Nick’s scholarship chances. He went on to a successful four-year career at the University of Missouri, which just wrapped up a little sooner than it should have.

Nick and his Tigers teammates participated in the SEC Championships in late February and were preparing for the NCAA Championships in mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic forced the NCAA to halt all athletic competition.

“I did really well at SECs, I was happy with it, but I wasn’t fully tapered, so I was looking to drop more time at the NCAAs,” Nick said. “Unfortunately, it got cut short.”

Nick, who ended his college career as the Mizzou 200 IM record holder, surprisingly was well-equipped for the sudden shutdown.

“I went into the winter mentally preparing myself in case I couldn’t go to the NCAAs because I was sick,” he said. “There were things I do mentally and emotionally to prepare myself for things like this, so I was more prepared than probably some other people.”

Despite the abrupt end to his college career, Nick, a health sciences major who hopes to go into medical device sales, is going to try the swimming thing he is so good for at least a while longer.

The International Swimming League, a professional swimming league that was established in 2019 and boasts two-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel as its inaugural finals MVP, looks like it might be a part of Nick’s immediate future.

“It’s always been my dream to swim as my job,” he said. “I’ve been talking to a couple teams (Toronto Titans and New York Breakers) and I’m going to talk to a couple more, but I think, honestly, they’re trying to figure out what’s going to happen, too.”

Nick had planned to swim in the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials in June. There’s been no official word if that will be put on hold because of coronavirus, but with the 2020 Olympic Games being pushed back a year, there’s a good chance the Trials would be as well.

That would force the area’s best high school swimmer of the last decade and all-around nice guy to do some adulting.

“That’s a little bit more up in the air, but I was going to fight for my spot this year, so I think it would be kind of a waste if I just called it quits,” Nick said. “It’s kind of a struggle between should I start life in the real world and get a job or should I take my chance at an Olympic berth and go another year. We’ll see, but I think I’m going to swim another year.”

