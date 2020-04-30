All-decade boys swimming and diving spotlight: Vianney's Alexander set area's standard in the pool

By all accounts, Nick Alexander is just as awesome outside the pool as he is inside it.
“The one thing that made Nick really special was everybody liked him. The competition, the other coaches, I never heard anybody say anything about him other than what a good guy he was and what an amazing swimmer he was,” said Bill Alexander, Nick’s uncle and his coach at Vianney. “He was just one of those people I think that people rooted for. I’ve had officials that I didn’t even know come up to me at state and say, ‘Hey, I just wanted to let you know that this kid really conducts himself the way an athlete should.’ As a high school athlete, a 16-, 17-year-old kid, he really had the respect of all the people around the sport.”
But, make no mistake, Nick was really awesome inside the pool, too.
The 2016 Vianney graduate won more state championships than any other individual in the St. Louis area during the past decade. When Alexander won the 100-yard backstroke as a sophomore, he was just getting started. He went on to win both the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley state titles in both his junior and senior seasons.
And he did so in record-breaking fashion, setting the state mark in the IM and as a junior and then re-breaking that mark in addition to breaking the backstroke record as a senior.
The St. Louis area had many outstanding boys swimmers on both sides of the river over the past decade, but Nick Alexander stood just a little taller than the rest and is the Post-Dispatch boys swimmer of the decade.
“There’s a couple people every year that kind of set the bar high,” Nick said. “I remember looking up to (all-decade first-team swimmers) Andrew Sansoucie (of Timberland) and Nick Orf (of Parkway Central). They set the bar high for me. And I set the bar high for guys like (all-decade first-team swimmer) Jack Wever (of Kirkwood). It’s just a continuous cycle.”
Nick's backstroke record of 48.99 seconds was eclipsed this past fall by just one-hundredth of a second by Oak Park’s Robbie Hill. But, the IM record of 1:47.55 will still be intact on its five-year anniversary at next season's state meet.
“If you look at the last three times he swam the IM at state, he broke the state record three times in a row,” Bill said. “Some kid like that Daniel Worth from Kansas City could step up, so I could be wrong, but the reality is that IM record has got the possibility of sitting there for a few years.”
When Nick finished second by just .35 seconds in the IM final his sophomore season, it marked the last time he tasted any kind of defeat on the high school level.
His overall high school record was 139-11, and he won the final 76 races of his high school career after that close setback in the 2013 IM final.
“Most of those losses were matchups that he chose, like for example, when we swam against Summit, he swam against Sam Stapleton in the 100, or when we swam SLUH, he wanted to swim against Luke Sloan in the fly,” Bill said. “Whenever we swam dual meets, he always wanted to be in the event against the top swimmer on the other team. We probably could have gone through high school and only lost three or four races if we kept him in his strength, but that wasn’t the way he was.”
Nick's long winning streak almost came to an end after his junior season. Having already accomplished quite a bit of success at the high school level, Nick was contemplating forgoing his last year of high school swimming and sticking with just club swimming.
Instead, he decided to do both.
“I was going from an hour-and-a-half high school practice straight to an hour-and-a-half, two-hour club practice,” Nick said. “It’s things like that make what I did a little bit easier and a little bit more possible. It sounds like a lot, and that’s because it is, but there’s definitely guys who are talented enough to do it and there’s, for sure, guys who will work hard enough to do it.”
It’s a decision Nick was glad he made after discussing it with his uncle and coach.
“That was one of the best decisions I made,” Nick said. “Looking back on it, I probably shouldn’t have been so hesitant to come back to high school. When you put things in perspective, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience to be able to do what I did and I’m grateful for him to talk me into it.”
When Nick decided to come back and swim for Vianney his final season, Bill could see the impact it had on the area high school swimming community.
“In sports like swimming, you don’t get a lot of high-profile kids, not like sports like football and basketball. But, I think for those last couple years, he kind of gave the sport a face. Everybody within the swimming community knew him,” Bill said. “He became very much a proponent of high school swimming. You would see kids would focus on their club teams and avoid high school sports. When Nick went back his senior year, he really went back with the intention of saying, ‘If I can swim high school, anybody can swim high school. It’s not going to hurt your scholarship chances.’ ”
Indeed, it didn’t hurt Nick’s scholarship chances. He went on to a successful four-year career at the University of Missouri, which just wrapped up a little sooner than it should have.
Nick and his Tigers teammates participated in the SEC Championships in late February and were preparing for the NCAA Championships in mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic forced the NCAA to halt all athletic competition.
“I did really well at SECs, I was happy with it, but I wasn’t fully tapered, so I was looking to drop more time at the NCAAs,” Nick said. “Unfortunately, it got cut short.”
Nick, who ended his college career as the Mizzou 200 IM record holder, surprisingly was well-equipped for the sudden shutdown.
“I went into the winter mentally preparing myself in case I couldn’t go to the NCAAs because I was sick,” he said. “There were things I do mentally and emotionally to prepare myself for things like this, so I was more prepared than probably some other people.”
Despite the abrupt end to his college career, Nick, a health sciences major who hopes to go into medical device sales, is going to try the swimming thing he is so good for at least a while longer.
The International Swimming League, a professional swimming league that was established in 2019 and boasts two-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel as its inaugural finals MVP, looks like it might be a part of Nick’s immediate future.
“It’s always been my dream to swim as my job,” he said. “I’ve been talking to a couple teams (Toronto Titans and New York Breakers) and I’m going to talk to a couple more, but I think, honestly, they’re trying to figure out what’s going to happen, too.”
Nick had planned to swim in the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials in June. There’s been no official word if that will be put on hold because of coronavirus, but with the 2020 Olympic Games being pushed back a year, there’s a good chance the Trials would be as well.
That would force the area’s best high school swimmer of the last decade and all-around nice guy to do some adulting.
“That’s a little bit more up in the air, but I was going to fight for my spot this year, so I think it would be kind of a waste if I just called it quits,” Nick said. “It’s kind of a struggle between should I start life in the real world and get a job or should I take my chance at an Olympic berth and go another year. We’ll see, but I think I’m going to swim another year.”
ALL-DECADE FIRST TEAM
Swimmer of the decade: Nick Alexander, Vianney
Graduation year: 2016
Alexander is the only St. Louis-area swimmer to win five individual state championships during the decade. He captured the 100-yard backstroke title three consecutive seasons from 2013-2015 and won the 200 individual medley his final two years. Alexander, the All-Metro swimmer of the year in 2014 and 2015, still holds the state record in the 200 IM. His state record in the back was broken by one-hundredth of a second last fall. He had an overall high school record of 139-11 and won the final 76 races of his career with his last loss coming by .35 seconds in the 200 IM state final in his sophomore season. Alexander went on to the University of Missouri, where he was a three-time NCAA Championships qualifier.
Andrew Sansoucie, Timberland
Graduation year: 2013
Sansoucie was a four-time individual state champion and two-time All-Metro swimmer of the year in 2011 and 2012. He won the 100-yard butterfly and 50 freestyle both his junior and senior years after top-four finishes in both events as a sophomore. Sansoucie still owns the state record in the 100 fly and has the two fastest times in state history in the event. He went on to the University of Missouri, where he became a 14-time All-American and still holds the Tigers’ school record in the event, dropping more than three seconds off his high school record time.
Nick Orf, Parkway Central
Graduation year: 2013
Orf won five individual medals and seven relay medals in a storied high school career for the Colts. He won the state title in the 200-yard individual medley as both a junior and a senior. Orf was also part of three state championship relay teams — the 200 free as a junior and the 200 medley and 400 free as a senior. He also finished second in the 100 butterfly as a junior and senior, both times behind fellow first-team All-Decade selection Andrew Sansoucie of Timberland. Orf’s matching state times of 49.20 seconds are tied for the fifth-best 100 fly times during the decade. He went on to a solid collegiate career at the University of Minnesota.
Kevin Steinhouse, John Burroughs
Graduation year: 2014
Steinhouse had a very successful final two years for the Bombers, including a nod as the All-Metro swimmer of the year in 2013. He won the 50-yard freestyle title his senior year and was part of Burroughs’ state champion 200 free relay teams as both a junior and a senior. Steinhouse also had three runner-up showings, including the 50 free as a junior, the 200 medley relay as a junior and the 400 free relay as a senior. He went on to swim and play water polo at Carnegie Mellon University.
Jack Wever, Kirkwood
Graduation year: 2018
Wever enjoyed a standout career for the Pioneers that included an All-Metro first-team selection as a sophomore before back-to-back seasons where he was named the All-Metro swimmer of the year in 2016 and 2017. He won consecutive 100-yard backstroke titles his final two years of high school and also captured the state title in the 200 individual medley as a senior. Overall, Wever earned six individual state medals and five more for relays. He recently completed his sophomore season at the University of Louisville.
Brooks Cosman, CBC
Graduation year: 2019
Cosman had a strong four-year run for the Cadets, capped by a spectacular senior season that saw him garner the All-Metro swimmer of the year nod in 2018. In his senior campaign, he won Class 2 state titles in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles and was also part of the Cadets’ second-place 200 medley and 200 free relay teams. Cosman, who led CBC to its highest team finish (third) in his senior year, owns the area’s fastest 100 free time of the decade. He had three other all-state finishes as a sophomore and a junior, including a high of fourth place in the 100 free as a sophomore.
ALL-DECADE SECOND TEAM
Max Byers, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2012
Captured a state championship in the 100-yard breaststroke his senior year, one of two titles won by Metro East swimmers during the decade. Also finished fourth in the 200 individual medley that year, and had state finishes of third (200 IM) and fifth (breast) as a junior. Owner of the second and third-fastest breast times of any area swimmer during the decade. Went on to swim at Penn State University.
Ryan Baker, Francis Howell
Graduation year: 2014
Three-time first-team All-Metro selection won the state title in the 500-yard freestyle as a sophomore and a senior and was less than three-hundredths of a second from making it three 500 free titles in a row in finishing a close second as a junior. Still holds the area’s fastest time in the last 20 years in the 500 free from his 2013 state meet performance and also holds the third and seventh fastest times. Had a third-place state finish in the 200 individual medley as a senior. Went on to swim at both the University of Missouri and Lindenwood University.
Zach Rogers, Parkway Central
Graduation year: 2014
Earned a state championship when he finished tied for the top spot in the 200-yard freestyle in 2013. Won two other gold medals as a junior as part of the Colts’ 200 medley and 400 free relay teams the year before. Also finished second in the 100 backstroke as a senior and fourth in the 100 and 200 frees as a junior. Was a third-team All-Metro pick as a sophomore at Francis Howell Central before getting second and first team nods, respectively, after transferring to Parkway Central. Went on to swim at the University of Missouri.
Sean Workman, O’Fallon
Graduation year: 2015
Won the state championship in the 200-yard individual medley his senior year, one of two titles won by Metro East swimmers during the decade. Also finished third in the 200 IM as a junior and had showings of seventh and fourth, respectively, in the 100 backstroke his final two years. Owns the decade’s second-best 200 IM time among all area swimmers, less than seven-tenths of a second behind swimmer of the decade Nick Alexander of Vianney. Had a standout four-year swimming career at Virginia Tech University.
Noah Scheuermann, Holt
Graduation year: 2019
Had a standout state meet as a senior, capturing the 200-yard freestyle championship and finishing second in the 100 butterfly. Finished third in the 500 free and sixth in the 200 IM as a junior and was eighth in the 100 fly as a sophomore. His time of 1:39.29 was the area’s fastest 200 free time during the decade and is the second-fastest in the last 20 years. Also holds the decade’s fourth-best mark in the 100 fly. Recently completed his freshman campaign at Arizona State University.
Cooper Scharf, St. Louis University High
Graduation year: 2022
The reigning All-Metro boys swimmer of the year has had a highly-productive first two years with eight top-four state finishes in helping the Junior Billikens win back-to-back Class 2 championships. Individually, he captured the 100-yard backstroke title and also had a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley as a sophomore this past season. Was second in the back and third in the IM as a freshman. Was part of SLUH’s state champion 400 free and fourth-place 200 medley relay teams as a freshman and followed that up by helping the Jr. Bills capture second in the 200 free relay and third in the 200 medley relay last fall.
ALL-DECADE THIRD TEAM
Jon Glaser, Lafayette
Graduation year: 2013
Earned three third-place state finishes, two in the 200-yard freestyle and one in the 500 free. Had two other all-state individual showings and also won three medals for relays, including the Lancers’ state champion 400 free relay in 2011. Went on to a stellar collegiate career at Missouri S&T University, where he was the NCAA Division II runner-up in the 500 free as a freshman and earned 24 All-America awards in his four years in Rolla.
Matt McCool, Lafayette
Graduation year: 2016
Won back-to-back one-meter diving championships his final two years after a third-place finish as a sophomore. Selected as an All-Metro first-team honoree each of his final two seasons.
Joseph Feder, St. Louis University High
Graduation year: 2019
Was a key cog in helping the Junior Billikens win the Class 2 team title in his senior year. Had individual finishes of second (200-yard freestyle) and third (100 free) as a senior, as well as helping the SLUH 400 free relay team to a state title and the 200 free relay team to a second-place finish. As a junior, he finished second in the 100 free and fifth in the 200 free. Also had a pair of sixth-place state finishes as a sophomore.
Noah Clancy, Alton
Graduation year: 2020
Earned back-to-back top-four state finishes in the 100-yard backstroke with a third-place showing as a junior and a fourth-place finish as a senior. Metro area owner of the decade’s second and third-best times in the back, just behind swimmer of the decade Nick Alexander of Vianney. Will continue his career at Missouri S&T University.
Carter Nelson, Columbia
Graduation year: 2020
Finished sixth in the state in the 100-yard freestyle as a junior and seventh in the 50 and 100 free as a sophomore. Has the decade’s second and third fastest times in the 100 free in the metro area and has the fourth-best time in the 50 free. Has signed to swim at Texas A&M University.
Logan Schelfaut, Francis Howell North
Burst onto the high school diving scene with back-to-back Class 2 one-meter diving championships. His total of 582.8 points at the 2018 GAC Championships stands as the area’s highest total this century.
In this Series
All-Decade boys swimming and diving
-
All-decade boys swimming and diving spotlight: Vianney's Alexander set area's standard in the pool
-
All-Decade boys swimming and diving first team
-
All-Decade boys swimming and diving second team
- 4 updates
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.