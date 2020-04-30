All-decade boys swimming and diving spotlight: Vianney's Alexander set area's standard in the pool

Nick's long winning streak almost came to an end after his junior season. Having already accomplished quite a bit of success at the high school level, Nick was contemplating forgoing his last year of high school swimming and sticking with just club swimming.

Instead, he decided to do both.

“I was going from an hour-and-a-half high school practice straight to an hour-and-a-half, two-hour club practice,” Nick said. “It’s things like that make what I did a little bit easier and a little bit more possible. It sounds like a lot, and that’s because it is, but there’s definitely guys who are talented enough to do it and there’s, for sure, guys who will work hard enough to do it.”

It’s a decision Nick was glad he made after discussing it with his uncle and coach.

“That was one of the best decisions I made,” Nick said. “Looking back on it, I probably shouldn’t have been so hesitant to come back to high school. When you put things in perspective, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience to be able to do what I did and I’m grateful for him to talk me into it.”

When Nick decided to come back and swim for Vianney his final season, Bill could see the impact it had on the area high school swimming community.