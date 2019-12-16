Subscribe for 99¢

To say Cooper Scharff has a competitive fire burning inside probably would be an understatement.

“I like the competition. Competing is fun for me,” the St. Louis University High sophomore swimmer said. “The adrenaline of facing the guy next to me and the guy on the other side of me, it’s fun to see where I compare to them.”

That competitive drive has been there as long as Scharff can remember.

“Ever since I was a little kid, I always liked the thrill of going into a competition and coming out on top. I’ve always been that way,” he said. “In gym class when I was in third grade to swimming when I was 7 and 8 years old.”

Scharff’s thirst for competition was quenched Nov. 16, when he won the 100-yard backstroke final by the narrowest of margins at the Missouri Class 2 championships for his first state title and also helped lead the Junior Billikens to their second consecutive team title.

He became the first SLUH swimming and diving state champion since Michael Barry won the 1-meter diving competition is 2011 and the first SLUH swimmer to win a title since Adam Trafton won the 100 freestyle in 2005. For those efforts, Scharff is this year’s Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys swimmer of the year.

“It’s a pretty cool feeling to be so young and be able to do that,” he said. “I’m glad to be a part of a team that helped me to get there. It’s nice to know that all of my training and work up to this point has led to me getting this.”

Scharff compiled a time of 51.10 seconds in the 100 back. Hickman senior Kyle Holzum went 51.11. That’s right, just one-hundredth of a second separated the two competitors in the most important backstroke race of the year.

“I went into that race knowing it was going to be kind of rough,” Scharff said. “That’s probably one of the hardest races I’ve ever done because I knew I could do it, but having come off the relay, I knew it was going to be painful. I was kind of tired, but I was still pretty hyped up from my last race.”

Scharff had just swam the anchor leg of the 200 free relay in which the Jr. Bills placed second, when he had to stay amped up and get right back in the pool for the backstroke final. Only the backstroke consolation final gave him any sort of down time between races.

“I don’t even know much time elapsed, maybe five minutes,” SLUH coach Lindsey Ehret said. “To ask someone to sprint a 50 and then sprint a 100 backstroke is really tough.”

But Scharff was up to that demand.

“I knew that the competition coming into this season and into state was going to be challenging,” he said. “I was excited because racing is fun for me. And if I can go in and prove that I work hard and I’m able to race and compete well, that’s what I like most about it.”

And it all goes back to Scharff’s roots at the Water Works Swim Club in Edwardsville, a city in which he and his family lived until he moved to St. Louis prior to his eighth grade year.

“I think the one thing that really got me into it, it was like a year or two after I started, so I was like 8 or 9, it was for a summer club meet and it was the 25 backstroke,” Scharff said. “Everybody was like, ‘You’ve got to break this record.’ I went home and took a nap and came back and said, ‘I can do this.’ So, I went and did it and I broke the record and that kind of got my fire and passion started.”

His teammates then and his teammates now can see the competitive desire Scharff has.

“He gets everybody fired up. He’s really spearheading the effort. We had a bunch of freshmen make varsity, which is a big deal for them, and a bunch of them are like, ‘I’m going to be the next Cooper Scharff,’ ” Ehret said. “He’s a different person from practice to competition. It’s a switch, and he turns it on. He really comes in with a lot of confidence, intensity and drive. He’s got it in practice, but it’s just a whole other level. It’s a whole different Cooper. It’s really fun to watch on the side.”

Scharff takes being a team leader seriously, even as just a sophomore.

“I like seeing that I have a positive influence on other people and I like to see that people like what I’m doing,” he said. “I guess it makes me feel good if I can influence other people to do good things.”

With an individual state title and two team championships in two years already in his back pocket, will Scharff still have that same competitive fire moving forward? He thinks so.

“A lot of that competitive force still drives me. I wake up at 4:30 in the morning and go to club practices and then come after school every day and practice for two hours. That’s really what drives me to keep swimming, I guess,” Scharff said. “I’ve been doing this for a long time and there’s some times where it can get kind of annoying, but I think my love for competing is what drives me to keep doing it.”

Ehret also has no doubt Scharff’s competitive side isn’t going anywhere.

“He’s with these guys that he sees every day and the chemistry he has with Eli (Butters) and Jonas (Hostetler) and Ned (Mehmati) is really meaningful to him,” she said. “It’s meaningful to me and the rest of these 24 guys. I get the sense he’s doing this for them and not doing this for him. That makes high school swimming what it is.”

