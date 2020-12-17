 Skip to main content
All-Metro boys swimmer of the year: Naber's debut season for MICDS was paved with gold
From the 2020 All-Metro boys swimming and diving series
Class 1 State Swimming Championship

MICDS' Lee Naber swims the 100-yard backstroke during the Class 1 state swimming championship at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo., on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Michael Gulledge

Lee Naber made quite the splash in his first season in the pool for MICDS.

The junior had an outstanding regular season and then capped it off with a spectacular performance at the Class 1 state meet.

Lee Naber, MICDS

Lee Naber, MICDS swimming

Naber struck gold in two individual races, the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 backstroke, and swam the lead leg for the Rams' state champion 200 medley and second-place 400 free relay teams.

“It was definitely exciting,” Naber said. “To cap it off at the end like that was big.”

Naber is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys swimmer of the year.

“There's lots of talented kids who come through the area and they don't really reach their potential,” MICDS coach Chris McCrary said. “When you have an athlete like Lee, you're just hoping he has those meets and those races where he's facing somebody as good as him. As those types of athletes win those battles, it increases their confidence and, all of a sudden, their gifts start coming out even more.”

Naber began his high school days at Webster Groves and got a taste of success competing at state for the Statesmen as a freshman, as he finished fourth in the 100 back and sixth in the 200 individual medley at the Class 1 meet.

After a transfer to MICDS for academic reasons, Naber sat out his sophomore season but still got valuable time just being around the program.

“He was actually at a lot of our meets as just manager and helping out,” McCrary said. “He'd train with us a little bit, but he couldn't compete as a scorer.”

Naber made up for lost time, though, with a memorable junior campaign this fall.

He swam the lead leg of the state meet's first event and joined with seniors Eric Ji and Greg Driesewerd and junior Ryan Mauney to win the 200 medley relay.

Naber hopped right back into the pool in the meet's next event, the 200 free, and posted a time of 1 minute, 39.62 seconds, to edge Glendale's Michael Jasinski (1:39.72) by just one-tenth of a second for his first individual state title.

“Choosing the 200 free, it's toward the start (of the meet) and I can have some rest right after it going into the back,” Naber said. “Over the past couple years, we've been training more freestyle at club and definitely focusing on that at high school practice as well. Freestyle has definitely grown into a stronger stroke for me.”

Naber then had a seven-event gap before his next race, but the wait was worth it, as he swam the backstroke in 49:37 to top Parkway Central's Hayden Christiansen by a second-and-a-half. That time was also just more than four seconds faster than the state time (53.43) he posted in the event as a freshman.

“That's one of my better events, so it's exciting to see the improvement over the years to hit the time that I hit at state,” Naber said.

With three golds in tow, Naber went for a fourth in the state meet's final event, the 400 free relay. He teamed with Ji, Driesewerd and senior Jackson Fox to post a time of 3:10.44, but they fell just short of Glendale's 3:09.27. Even so, Naber shined in the event.

“Leading off the 400 free relay was definitely exciting as well because the time that I led off with (46.12) was the fastest 100 free there that day,” he said.

Naber's 100 back and 200 free times at state ended up giving him the area's fastest times in those events this season. Demonstrating his versatility, he also had the area's second-fastest time in the 50 free, an event he swam only one time.

“He was also, I think, ranked second for a while in the 500 free and was briefly first in the 100 fly,” McCrary said. “It's one of those things where we just throw him in a race on and off. He's a top kid in a lot of races. On my end, the harder part is figuring out what you should swim him in at state. There's not a lot of wrong answers with a kid like Lee.”

Naber's big state meet helped propel MICDS to a second-place finish in Class 1, the program's best showing since claiming fourth in 2001.

“There was definitely a good mix of guys this year with a lot of talent,” he said. “We kind of knew going into the season that we were going to be strong and we definitely made sure to prove it at state.”

After watching a strong cast of seniors this season, Naber will be looked upon as the one of the Rams' senior leaders next fall.

“It's definitely a big test because you're kind of the mentor for the rest of the team and you have to step up and show them what to do so they know when they're seniors,” he said.

McCrary has no doubt Naber is lined up for a spectacular senior season.

“Next year, yeah, really excited. I think he's going to light it up and, as he goes on to college, I think it's something he's just gonna build on,” McCrary said. “It was a very important state meet and I think he did everything he needed to do to set himself up to have a very bright future.”

