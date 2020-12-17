All-Metro boys swimmer of the year: Naber's debut season for MICDS was paved with gold

Lee Naber made quite the splash in his first season in the pool for MICDS.
The junior had an outstanding regular season and then capped it off with a spectacular performance at the Class 1 state meet.
Naber struck gold in two individual races, the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 backstroke, and swam the lead leg for the Rams' state champion 200 medley and second-place 400 free relay teams.
“It was definitely exciting,” Naber said. “To cap it off at the end like that was big.”
Naber is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys swimmer of the year.
“There's lots of talented kids who come through the area and they don't really reach their potential,” MICDS coach Chris McCrary said. “When you have an athlete like Lee, you're just hoping he has those meets and those races where he's facing somebody as good as him. As those types of athletes win those battles, it increases their confidence and, all of a sudden, their gifts start coming out even more.”
Naber began his high school days at Webster Groves and got a taste of success competing at state for the Statesmen as a freshman, as he finished fourth in the 100 back and sixth in the 200 individual medley at the Class 1 meet.
After a transfer to MICDS for academic reasons, Naber sat out his sophomore season but still got valuable time just being around the program.
“He was actually at a lot of our meets as just manager and helping out,” McCrary said. “He'd train with us a little bit, but he couldn't compete as a scorer.”
Naber made up for lost time, though, with a memorable junior campaign this fall.
He swam the lead leg of the state meet's first event and joined with seniors Eric Ji and Greg Driesewerd and junior Ryan Mauney to win the 200 medley relay.
Naber hopped right back into the pool in the meet's next event, the 200 free, and posted a time of 1 minute, 39.62 seconds, to edge Glendale's Michael Jasinski (1:39.72) by just one-tenth of a second for his first individual state title.
“Choosing the 200 free, it's toward the start (of the meet) and I can have some rest right after it going into the back,” Naber said. “Over the past couple years, we've been training more freestyle at club and definitely focusing on that at high school practice as well. Freestyle has definitely grown into a stronger stroke for me.”
Naber then had a seven-event gap before his next race, but the wait was worth it, as he swam the backstroke in 49:37 to top Parkway Central's Hayden Christiansen by a second-and-a-half. That time was also just more than four seconds faster than the state time (53.43) he posted in the event as a freshman.
“That's one of my better events, so it's exciting to see the improvement over the years to hit the time that I hit at state,” Naber said.
With three golds in tow, Naber went for a fourth in the state meet's final event, the 400 free relay. He teamed with Ji, Driesewerd and senior Jackson Fox to post a time of 3:10.44, but they fell just short of Glendale's 3:09.27. Even so, Naber shined in the event.
“Leading off the 400 free relay was definitely exciting as well because the time that I led off with (46.12) was the fastest 100 free there that day,” he said.
Naber's 100 back and 200 free times at state ended up giving him the area's fastest times in those events this season. Demonstrating his versatility, he also had the area's second-fastest time in the 50 free, an event he swam only one time.
“He was also, I think, ranked second for a while in the 500 free and was briefly first in the 100 fly,” McCrary said. “It's one of those things where we just throw him in a race on and off. He's a top kid in a lot of races. On my end, the harder part is figuring out what you should swim him in at state. There's not a lot of wrong answers with a kid like Lee.”
Naber's big state meet helped propel MICDS to a second-place finish in Class 1, the program's best showing since claiming fourth in 2001.
“There was definitely a good mix of guys this year with a lot of talent,” he said. “We kind of knew going into the season that we were going to be strong and we definitely made sure to prove it at state.”
After watching a strong cast of seniors this season, Naber will be looked upon as the one of the Rams' senior leaders next fall.
“It's definitely a big test because you're kind of the mentor for the rest of the team and you have to step up and show them what to do so they know when they're seniors,” he said.
McCrary has no doubt Naber is lined up for a spectacular senior season.
“Next year, yeah, really excited. I think he's going to light it up and, as he goes on to college, I think it's something he's just gonna build on,” McCrary said. “It was a very important state meet and I think he did everything he needed to do to set himself up to have a very bright future.”
ALL-METRO BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING FIRST TEAM
Will Bonnett, junior, Parkway West
Won a pair of championships at the Class 1 state meet in the 200-yard individual medley and the 500 freestyle. His 500 free time in the state final was the area's fastest this season in that event. Took home two more medals for a second-place finish as part of the Longhorns' 200 medley relay team and a fourth-place finish with the 400 free relay squad.
Eli Butters, senior, SLUH
Won his first individual state championship when he captured the 50-yard freestyle final at the Class 2 state meet. Brought home another gold medal as part of the Junior Billikens' 400 free relay team and was also a part of the 200 medley relay squad that finished second. Owned the area's fastest times this season in both the 50 and 100 frees.
Eric Ji, senior, MICDS
Ended up with one first-place and three second-place medals at the Class 1 state meet. His gold came as part of the Rams' state champion 200-yard medley relay team and he also got a silver for the 400 free relay. Individually, he finished second in both the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.
Carter Murawski, senior, Parkway West
Moved up from second as a junior to take home the state championship in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Class 1 state meet, which also gave him the area's fastest time this season in the breast. Also, garnered a third-place finish in the 100 freestyle. Was also part of two medal-winning relay teams for the Longhorns, including the 200 medley, which finished second, and the 400 free, which was fourth.
Cooper Scharff, junior, SLUH
The 2019 All-Metro boys swimmer of the year successfully defended his Class 2 title in the 100-yard backstroke and also won another gold medal as part of the anchor leg of the Junior Billikens' title-winning 400 freestyle relay team. Also took home a pair of second-place medals for the 200 individual medley and as part of the 200 medley relay squad. Had the area's fastest time this season in the 200 IM.
ALL-METRO BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING SECOND TEAM
Hayden Christiansen, senior, Parkway Central
Brought home four medals from the Class 1 state meet. Finished second in the 100-yard backstroke and third in the 200 individual medley. Also was a part of the Colts' fourth-place 200 medley and fifth-place 400 freestyle relay teams.
Greg Dreisewerd, senior, MICDS
Earned a pair of third-place finishes at the Class 1 meet in the 100-yard butterfly and the 500 freestyle. Picked up a gold medal as the third leg in the Rams' title-winning 200 medley relay team and also took home a second-place medal as part of the 400 free relay.
Sebastian Lawrence, junior, SLUH
Compiled 515.65 points to topple two-time defending state champion Logan Schelfaut in the Class 2 one-meter diving competition. The state title came on the heels of a runner-up finish as a sophomore.
Nathan Lin, senior, Kirkwood
Had a pair of third-place finishes at the Class 2 state meet in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 100 butterfly, the latter of which was an area-best swim this season. Was also part of the Pioneers' 200 medley relay team that finished third and 400 freestyle relay team that finished fifth.
Logan Schelfaut, junior, Francis Howell North
Amassed a solid 502.30 points in the Class 2 one-meter diving competition, but fell just short in his bid for a third straight state title. Compiled an eye-popping 669.35 points to shatter his own mark at the GAC South Championships.
ALL-METRO BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING THIRD TEAM
Steven Busch, junior, John Burroughs
Posted a pair of top-four individual performances at the Class 1 state meet with a third-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle and a fourth-place showing in the 100 butterfly. Was also part of the Bombers' third-place 200 free and seventh-place 400 free relay teams.
Mason Kauffeld, senior, Washington
Captured third place in the 100-yard breaststroke as part of an area 1-2-3-4 finish at the Class 1 state meet and set a personal record in the process. Also picked up another medal with a fifth-place showing in the 200 individual medley.
Bennet Loving, sophomore, Webster Groves
Compiled 459.45 points to bring home the gold in the Class 1 one-meter diving competition. It was his second straight top-three finish in as many tries after a third-place showing as a freshman.
Caleb Munger, senior, Kirkwood
Brought home four medals from the Class 2 state meet, including a second-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle and a fifth-place effort in the 200 free. Was also part of the Pioneers' fifth-place 400 free and eighth-place 200 free relay teams.
Nicholas Theodos, junior, John Burroughs
Earned four medals at the Class 1 state meet. Individually, he finished second in the 500-yard freestyle and fourth in the 200 individual medley. Also was part of the Bombers' 200 free relay team that finished third and 400 free relay squad that finished seventh.
