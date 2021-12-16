All-Metro boys swimmer of the year: SLUH's Scharff caps spectacular career with memorable final state meet

Cooper Scharff can remember the exact moment his competitive nature really kicked into gear in a high school pool.
Three years ago as a freshman, Scharff swam the final leg of the day's final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, at the Class 2 state meet. It was a race St. Louis University High needed to win to capture a state team championship, and Scharff delivered.
“I was so nervous, but I think those nerves really helped me out there in the last 100 and gave me more adrenaline,” Scharff said. “That's when I started to figure out I feed off the vibe of finals. The adrenaline really gets me going.”
That win catapulted Scharff to six more victories in 12 state events over the last three years of his spectacular high school swimming career, including a personal-best three golds at this season's Class 2 meet to help cement his status as this year's All-Metro boys swimmer of the year.
“It's a really satisfying feeling to just look back and see all the things I've achieved individually and SLUH has achieved as a team,” Scharff said. “It seems like only yesterday I was on the podium holding up the first-place trophy my freshman year. It went by really quick, but at the same time, I'm happy to look back on all the progress.”
A swimmer can take home a maximum of 16 medals (eight individual, eight relay) over a four-year period. That means finishing in the top eight in every event you compete in at the state meet.
Scharff did just that and then some, with 15 of his 16 races ending up in a top-three finish, including six state titles and six runner-up finishes.
“It's good knowing I put in all that hard work for a purpose and it paid off eventually,” he said. “All the state meets are individually memorable moments and each race is an individually memorable race. It's an interesting thing to think about because, of the 16 races, they're all unique memories.”
Scharff also was the All-Metro swimmer of the year as a sophomore and was a first-team selection as a junior, giving him a spectacular run of domination the last three years.
“In some ways, it’s easy to put into words the impact Cooper has had on SLUH swimming. It’s all over our school record board, it’s in the MSHSAA state meet program and in the number of points he’s scored over the years in each season’s booklets,” Junior Billikens coach Lindsey Ehret said. “But in other ways, it’s impossible to put into words the high school career that Cooper Scharff has had. He’s a once in a generation swimmer. It seems like he’s always been a part of the team, and always will be. I know that racing is his favorite and that it wasn’t always easy to practice, but the growth and maturity he's developed over the last four years is remarkable, and even resulted in him producing a new team cheer about grit.”
Scharff had a remarkable four-year run in the 100 backstroke at state, finishing second as a freshman before winning three successive state titles in the event.
“I think that was the event I improved the most in over my four years here,” he said. “From the moment I dove in the pool my freshman year in that state race, I knew that record was the one I was gunning for. I was glad to see all the work these years pay off and finally get to that level this year.”
After a third-place finish and two successive runner-up showings at state in the 200 individual medley, Scharff switched things up this year and swam the 100 butterfly. That paid off when he captured a second individual state title in a season for the first time.
“Going into the beginning of the season, we had our eyes set on the 200 IM and 100 back, like we had the first three years,” Scharff said. “But I started doing the 100 fly at meets more and more and, leading up to the (Metro Catholic Conference Championships), me and my coach sat down and talked about, listed the pros and cons for each event and we said I'd do it at MCCs and see how I do there. I did well at MCCs and we figured let's do it at state.”
Scharff also won three golds in the 400 free relay, helping SLUH to wins in the event his freshman, junior and senior seasons.
“I would probably argue the relay medals are memorable than the individual medals for me personally,” he said. “I couldn't be more grateful for how I did individually and how we did as a team this year. It was just the most awe-inspiring meet I could have had. I couldn't have asked for a better way to end it with two individual golds, one relay gold and one relay silver (in the 200 medley relay).”
Scharff leaves SLUH with three state records in hand, as he currently holds the overall marks in both the back and the fly and the Jr. Bills have the Class 2 record in the 400 free relay.
“It's good to feel like you left a mark in a positive way,” he said. “It'll be great to look back in college and watch Meet Mobile (swimming app) or tune in to the live stream and see how close everybody will get to those records. I look forward to seeing the swimmer that breaks them.”
Scharff will watch that all unfold from the University of Wisconsin, a school he recently signed a letter of intent with after a recruiting process that has been so trying for everyone in the class of 2022.
“My recruiting process was pretty difficult, as I'm sure anybody else in the senior class can tell you,” Scharff said. “We weren't allowed to take any official visits. We weren't allowed to talk to the coaches in person. We were only allowed to call or text them back and forth and watch YouTube videos on campus tours. We were allowed to go for a quote/unquote unofficial visit and walk around.”
Scharff said the Badgers had one thing in their favor that helped swing the pendulum toward him spending the next four years of his life in Madison.
“I visited a few other schools and the one thing that really stuck about Wisconsin is the coaches sent someone down to show us around the pool and not another college did that,” he said. “They were really interested in getting swimmers down and really showing me what Wisconsin was like and what the athletic facilities were like. It just felt like a more personal touch to me.”
2021 All-Metro boys swimming and diving first team
Will Bonnett, senior, Parkway West
Signed with BYU. Bonnett took home a trio of first-place medals from the Class 1 state meet. He won a pair of individual championships in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200 individual medley, his second successive state title in the latter event. Bonnett also was part of the Longhorns' first-place 200 medley relay team and their second-place 200 freestyle relay squad. His 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley times in the state final were the area’s fastest this season in each of those respective events.
Matthew Judkins, sophomore, Chaminade
Judkins won his first individual state championship when he captured the 100-yard butterfly title at the Class 1 state meet. He brought home another all-state finish with a fourth-place showing in the 200 individual medley. Judkins' time in the 100 butterfly final was second only to Class 1 champion Will Bonnett among area swimmers and his state final time in the 200 individual medley was the third-best in the area this season.
Lee Naber, senior, MICDS
Signed with Virginia Tech. Naber earned runner-up finishes in both the 200-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke finals at the Class 2 meet, one year after winning both events when the Rams were in Class 1. The 2020 All-Metro boys swimmer of the year also helped the MICDS 200 free relay team to a third-place finish. Naber's state final time in the 200 freestyle was the fastest in the area this season and he also recorded the area's best time in the 500 freestyle, an event he didn't compete in at state.
Nicholas Theodos, senior, John Burroughs
Theodos moved up from second as a junior to take home the state championship in the 500-yard freestyle at the Class 1 state meet, as he posted the area’s second-fastest time this season in the event. He also garnered a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle. Theodos also was part of the Bombers’ 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay teams that each finished sixth. Theodos will swim at Kenyon College, a Division III school in Ohio.
Max Wehrmann, senior, CBC
Wehrmann enjoyed a highly successful final high school go-around with a quartet of top-three finishes in the Class 1 state meet. He captured the championship in the 100-yard backstroke and picked up another gold medal as part of the Cadets' title-winning 400 freestyle relay team. Wehrmann also had a runner-up effort in the 200 freestyle and was part of CBC's third-place 200 freestyle relay squad. He posted the area's second-best time this season in the 200 freestyle and third-best clocking in the 100 backstroke.
2021 All-Metro boys swimming and diving second team
Jonas Hostetler, senior, SLUH
Hostetler brought home four medals from the Class 2 state meet. He finished fourth in the 50-yard freestyle and eighth in the 100 freestyle and he was also was a part of the Junior Billikens' state champion 400 freestyle and runner-up 200 medley relay teams.
Sebastian Lawrence, senior, SLUH
Lawrence compiled 501.75 points to win his second consecutive Class 2 one-meter state diving championship. It marked his third successive top-two effort after a runner-up finish as a sophomore.
Bennet Loving, junior, Webster Groves
Loving amassed 515.90 points to capture his second successive Class 1 one-meter state diving championship. He finished third as a freshman to give him a trio of top-three showings in his first three seasons.
Christian Randall, senior, Fort Zumwalt East
Randall captured four medals at the Class 1 state meet. He had a third-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke and a fourth-place showing in the 200 freestyle. He was also part of the Lions' 400 freestyle relay team that finished fifth and 200 medley relay team that was sixth.
JD Suarez, junior, Kirkwood
Suarez came away with four medals from the Class 2 state meet for a second successive season. He had a third-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly and a fourth-place effort in the 200 freestyle. He also helped the Pioneers’ 400 freestyle and 200 medley relay teams to fifth and sixth place showings, respectively.
2021 All-Metro boys swimming and diving third team
Trey Cunneen, sophomore, Chaminade
Cunneen posted a pair of top-four individual performances at the Class 1 state meet with a second-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle and a fifth-place showing in the 200 freestyle. He also was part of the Red Devils’ 400 freestyle relay team, which won the consolation title.
Jake Hansen, junior, Parkway Central
Hansen took home a pair of individual medals after finishing second in the 100-yard breaststroke and third in the 200 individual medley at the Class 1 state meet. He also picked up another medal as part of the Colts’ fourth-place showing in the 400 freestyle relay.
Gabe Porter, senior, Parkway South
Porter nabbed a total of three medals at the Class 2 state meet. He tallied a pair of individual all-state finishes with a fourth-place showing in the 100-yard butterfly and a sixth-place effort in the 100 backstroke. He won another medal with the Patriots' fifth-place 200 medley relay team and was also part of their consolation-winning 400 freestyle relay squad.
Logan Schelfaut, senior, Francis Howell North
Schelfaut amassed 440.80 points in the Class 2 one-meter diving competition for his second successive runner-up finish after winning state titles his first two seasons. He also compiled an 11-dive area-best 580.75 points at the GAC South Championships.
Graham Zucker, junior, Clayton
Zucker posted a pair of top-three finishes at the Class 1 state meet. He had a runner-up showing in the 100-yard backstroke and he took third in the 100 freestyle, an event in which his state final time was the best in the area this season. He was also part of the Greyhounds' 200 medley relay team, which won the consolation final.
