 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All-Metro boys swimmer of the year: SLUH's Scharff caps spectacular career with memorable final state meet
0 comments
alert

All-Metro boys swimmer of the year: SLUH's Scharff caps spectacular career with memorable final state meet

From the 2021 All-Metro boys swimming and diving series
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MSHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving Championships

SLUH's Cooper Scharff celebrates after winning the 100-yard butterfly during the MSHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving Championships, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Michael Gulledge

Cooper Scharff can remember the exact moment his competitive nature really kicked into gear in a high school pool.

Three years ago as a freshman, Scharff swam the final leg of the day's final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, at the Class 2 state meet. It was a race St. Louis University High needed to win to capture a state team championship, and Scharff delivered.

“I was so nervous, but I think those nerves really helped me out there in the last 100 and gave me more adrenaline,” Scharff said. “That's when I started to figure out I feed off the vibe of finals. The adrenaline really gets me going.”

That win catapulted Scharff to six more victories in 12 state events over the last three years of his spectacular high school swimming career, including a personal-best three golds at this season's Class 2 meet to help cement his status as this year's All-Metro boys swimmer of the year.

“It's a really satisfying feeling to just look back and see all the things I've achieved individually and SLUH has achieved as a team,” Scharff said. “It seems like only yesterday I was on the podium holding up the first-place trophy my freshman year. It went by really quick, but at the same time, I'm happy to look back on all the progress.”

A swimmer can take home a maximum of 16 medals (eight individual, eight relay) over a four-year period. That means finishing in the top eight in every event you compete in at the state meet.

Scharff did just that and then some, with 15 of his 16 races ending up in a top-three finish, including six state titles and six runner-up finishes.

“It's good knowing I put in all that hard work for a purpose and it paid off eventually,” he said. “All the state meets are individually memorable moments and each race is an individually memorable race. It's an interesting thing to think about because, of the 16 races, they're all unique memories.”

Scharff also was the All-Metro swimmer of the year as a sophomore and was a first-team selection as a junior, giving him a spectacular run of domination the last three years.

“In some ways, it’s easy to put into words the impact Cooper has had on SLUH swimming. It’s all over our school record board, it’s in the MSHSAA state meet program and in the number of points he’s scored over the years in each season’s booklets,” Junior Billikens coach Lindsey Ehret said. “But in other ways, it’s impossible to put into words the high school career that Cooper Scharff has had. He’s a once in a generation swimmer. It seems like he’s always been a part of the team, and always will be. I know that racing is his favorite and that it wasn’t always easy to practice, but the growth and maturity he's developed over the last four years is remarkable, and even resulted in him producing a new team cheer about grit.”

MSHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving Championships

SLUH's Cooper Scharff hugs head coach Lindsey Ehret after swimming the 100-yard butterfly during the MSHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving Championships, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Scharff had a remarkable four-year run in the 100 backstroke at state, finishing second as a freshman before winning three successive state titles in the event.

“I think that was the event I improved the most in over my four years here,” he said. “From the moment I dove in the pool my freshman year in that state race, I knew that record was the one I was gunning for. I was glad to see all the work these years pay off and finally get to that level this year.”

After a third-place finish and two successive runner-up showings at state in the 200 individual medley, Scharff switched things up this year and swam the 100 butterfly. That paid off when he captured a second individual state title in a season for the first time.

“Going into the beginning of the season, we had our eyes set on the 200 IM and 100 back, like we had the first three years,” Scharff said. “But I started doing the 100 fly at meets more and more and, leading up to the (Metro Catholic Conference Championships), me and my coach sat down and talked about, listed the pros and cons for each event and we said I'd do it at MCCs and see how I do there. I did well at MCCs and we figured let's do it at state.”

Scharff also won three golds in the 400 free relay, helping SLUH to wins in the event his freshman, junior and senior seasons.

“I would probably argue the relay medals are memorable than the individual medals for me personally,” he said. “I couldn't be more grateful for how I did individually and how we did as a team this year. It was just the most awe-inspiring meet I could have had. I couldn't have asked for a better way to end it with two individual golds, one relay gold and one relay silver (in the 200 medley relay).”

Scharff leaves SLUH with three state records in hand, as he currently holds the overall marks in both the back and the fly and the Jr. Bills have the Class 2 record in the 400 free relay.

“It's good to feel like you left a mark in a positive way,” he said. “It'll be great to look back in college and watch Meet Mobile (swimming app) or tune in to the live stream and see how close everybody will get to those records. I look forward to seeing the swimmer that breaks them.”

Scharff will watch that all unfold from the University of Wisconsin, a school he recently signed a letter of intent with after a recruiting process that has been so trying for everyone in the class of 2022.

“My recruiting process was pretty difficult, as I'm sure anybody else in the senior class can tell you,” Scharff said. “We weren't allowed to take any official visits. We weren't allowed to talk to the coaches in person. We were only allowed to call or text them back and forth and watch YouTube videos on campus tours. We were allowed to go for a quote/unquote unofficial visit and walk around.”

Scharff said the Badgers had one thing in their favor that helped swing the pendulum toward him spending the next four years of his life in Madison.

“I visited a few other schools and the one thing that really stuck about Wisconsin is the coaches sent someone down to show us around the pool and not another college did that,” he said. “They were really interested in getting swimmers down and really showing me what Wisconsin was like and what the athletic facilities were like. It just felt like a more personal touch to me.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News