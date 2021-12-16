All-Metro boys swimmer of the year: SLUH's Scharff caps spectacular career with memorable final state meet

“I would probably argue the relay medals are memorable than the individual medals for me personally,” he said. “I couldn't be more grateful for how I did individually and how we did as a team this year. It was just the most awe-inspiring meet I could have had. I couldn't have asked for a better way to end it with two individual golds, one relay gold and one relay silver (in the 200 medley relay).”

Scharff leaves SLUH with three state records in hand, as he currently holds the overall marks in both the back and the fly and the Jr. Bills have the Class 2 record in the 400 free relay.

“It's good to feel like you left a mark in a positive way,” he said. “It'll be great to look back in college and watch Meet Mobile (swimming app) or tune in to the live stream and see how close everybody will get to those records. I look forward to seeing the swimmer that breaks them.”

Scharff will watch that all unfold from the University of Wisconsin, a school he recently signed a letter of intent with after a recruiting process that has been so trying for everyone in the class of 2022.