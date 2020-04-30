Andrew Sansoucie, Timberland

Graduation year: 2013
Sansoucie was a four-time individual state champion and two-time All-Metro swimmer of the year in 2011 and 2012. He won the 100-yard butterfly and 50 freestyle both his junior and senior years after top-four finishes in both events as a sophomore. Sansoucie still owns the state record in the 100 fly and has the two fastest times in state history in the event. He went on to the University of Missouri, where he became a 14-time All-American and still holds the Tigers’ school record in the event, dropping more than three seconds off his high school record time.
