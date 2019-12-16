Capped a solid high school career by capturing three medals at the Class 1 meet with a third-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle and an eighth-place showing in the 100-free, as well as helping the Lions’ 200 free relay team finish seventh. Also led the Lions to the GAC South championship, the first conference title in any sport in school history.
