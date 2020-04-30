Brooks Cosman, CBC

Graduation year: 2019
Cosman had a strong four-year run for the Cadets, capped by a spectacular senior season that saw him garner the All-Metro swimmer of the year nod in 2018. In his senior campaign, he won Class 2 state titles in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles and was also part of the Cadets’ second-place 200 medley and 200 free relay teams. Cosman, who led CBC to its highest team finish (third) in his senior year, owns the area’s fastest 100 free time of the decade. He had three other all-state finishes as a sophomore and a junior, including a high of fourth place in the 100 free as a sophomore.
