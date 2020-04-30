Cooper Scharf, St. Louis University High
Graduation year: 2022

The reigning All-Metro boys swimmer of the year has had a highly-productive first two years with eight top-four state finishes in helping the Junior Billikens win back-to-back Class 2 championships. Individually, he captured the 100-yard backstroke title and also had a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley as a sophomore this past season. Was second in the back and third in the IM as a freshman. Was part of SLUH’s state champion 400 free and fourth-place 200 medley relay teams as a freshman and followed that up by helping the Jr. Bills capture second in the 200 free relay and third in the 200 medley relay last fall.

Sports