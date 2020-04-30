Cooper Scharf, St. Louis University High

Graduation year: 2022
The reigning All-Metro boys swimmer of the year has had a highly-productive first two years with eight top-four state finishes in helping the Junior Billikens win back-to-back Class 2 championships. Individually, he captured the 100-yard backstroke title and also had a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley as a sophomore this past season. Was second in the back and third in the IM as a freshman. Was part of SLUH’s state champion 400 free and fourth-place 200 medley relay teams as a freshman and followed that up by helping the Jr. Bills capture second in the 200 free relay and third in the 200 medley relay last fall.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.