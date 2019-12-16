Subscribe for 99¢
Eli Butters, SLUH

Eli Butters, SLUH swimming

Earned four medals at the Class 2 state meet, including a trio of second-place finishes, in helping lead the Junior Billikens to their second straight championship. Individually, he finished second in the 100-yard freestyle and third in the 50 free. Was also a member of SLUH’s second-place 200 medley and 200 free relay teams.