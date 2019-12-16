Shook off a tough disqualification in the 200-yard individual medley at the Class 1 meet as a sophomore to finish third in the event in this year. Also had a third-place showing in the 100 breaststroke. And won a pair of medals in the relays as the Rams were seventh in the 400 free and eighth in the 200 medley.
